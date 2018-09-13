At Least 39 Homes Just Exploded or Caught Fire in Massachusetts. The Photos Are Devastating.

At least four people are being treated for injuries.

Jackie Flynn MogensenSep. 13, 2018 7:53 PM

Mary Schwalm/AP

At least 39 homes and businesses exploded or caught fire due to “possible gas line over-pressurization” on Thursday in Andover and Lawrence, Massachusetts, according to authorities, who have announced that all Andover fires are now extinguished.

As of Thursday evening, the Massachusetts State Police had responded or were in the process of responding to 70 fires, explosions, or “investigations of gas odor.” It’s unclear what caused the explosions, and at least four people are being treated for injuries, the Associated Press reports.

Residents have been ordered to evacuate all buildings and houses. 