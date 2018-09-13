Bigger iPhones Again? That’s It?

Looking for news you can trust?

I was on a plane yesterday, so I need some confirmation from the hive mind. Apple introduced a bunch of new iPhones on Wednesday, right? And their only new feature is that they’re slightly larger than the old phones—but still smaller and far more expensive than every Android phone made in the past half decade. Right?

There seemed to be a bit of other trivia about screen tech, facial recognition, and home buttons, but no one really cared. Basically, the phones were a few millimeters larger, and that was pretty much it. Am I missing anything?