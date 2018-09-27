Kavanaugh Blasts Allegations as Democratic Revenge Plot Over 2016 Election

He also charged Democrats with attempting “to blow me up and take me down.”

Inae OhSeptember 27, 2018 3:35 PM

Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh testifies before the US Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, September 27, 2018. Kavanaugh was to testify in front of the panel next on Thursday afternoon, having stridently rejected the allegations of sexual abuse by Blasey Ford and two other women in prepared remarks. / POOL / SAUL LOEBSaul Loeb/AP

In a blistering opening statement, Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Thursday forcefully rejected the sexual assault allegations that have been leveled against him, accusing Democrats of staging a “calculated and orchestrated” political plot that was fueled by “pent-up” anger over the outcome of the 2016 presidential election.

The defiant speech had not been previously released as a part of Kavanaugh’s prepared remarks ahead of Thursday’s much-anticipated testimony by Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford.

“The vile threats of violence against my family will not drive me out,” Kavanaugh maintained. “You may defeat me in the final vote, but you’ll never get me to quit. Never.”

This is a breaking news post. We will update as more information becomes available.

