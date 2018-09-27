Kavanaugh Blasts Allegations as Democratic Revenge Plot Over 2016 Election

Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

In a blistering opening statement, Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Thursday forcefully rejected the sexual assault allegations that have been leveled against him, accusing Democrats of staging a “calculated and orchestrated” political plot that was fueled by “pent-up” anger over the outcome of the 2016 presidential election.

“The vile threats of violence against my family will not drive me out,” Kavanaugh says in opening Senate testimony. “You may defeat me in the final vote, but you’ll never get me to quit. Never” #KavanaughHearings #tictocnews pic.twitter.com/cukKXoy6kC — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) September 27, 2018

The defiant speech had not been previously released as a part of Kavanaugh’s prepared remarks ahead of Thursday’s much-anticipated testimony by Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford.

“The vile threats of violence against my family will not drive me out,” Kavanaugh maintained. “You may defeat me in the final vote, but you’ll never get me to quit. Never.”

This is a breaking news post. We will update as more information becomes available.

We want to hear from you: How are you reacting to the hearing? We may publish a selection of your responses in a follow-up story.