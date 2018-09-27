Christine Blasey Ford Recalls “Uproarious” Way Brett Kavanaugh Laughed During Assault

Looking for news you can trust?

During her harrowing testimony in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday, Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) asked Dr. Christine Blasey Ford which memory had stuck with her longest since her encounter with Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Ford, a psychology professor who wrote her master’s thesis on the relationship between trauma and depression, said she could not forget the way Kavanaugh and his friend Mark Judge laughed during her assault.

“Indelible in the hippocampus is the laughter,” she said. “The uproarious laughter between the two and their having fun at my expense…I was, you know, underneath one of them while the two laughed.”