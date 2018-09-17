Donald Trump Jr. Mocked Kavanaugh’s Accuser. It’s Not the First Time He Thought Sexual Assault Was Funny.

What is wrong with this guy?

Jackie Flynn MogensenSeptember 17, 2018 3:01 PM

SMG/ZUMA

On Sunday, Donald Trump Jr. took to Instagram to mock recent sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, as well as the reaction from Democrats, who have subsequently demanded a hold on his confirmation process. 

The post compares a handwritten note that reads, “Hi Cindy, will you be my girlfriend,” with the letter to Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) initially detailing the allegations. The caption reads, “Oh boy… the Dems and their usual nonsense games really have him on the ropes now. [Feinstein] had the letter in July and saved it for the eve of his vote… honorable as always. I believe this is a copy for full transparency. 🤣🇺🇸🤣🇺🇸🤣 #politics #maga.”

Reports of a letter with accusations against Kavanaugh first emerged late last week.

The Instagram post from the president’s eldest son—published the same day California psychology professor Christine Blasey Ford came forward publicly and described the allegations against Kavanaugh to the Washington Post—has sparked outrage across the internet. But this is far from the first time Don Jr., whose father has of course been accused by multiple women of sexual misconduct, has joked about the issue on social media.

Here are just a few examples:

Wow. 