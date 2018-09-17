Donald Trump Jr. Mocked Kavanaugh’s Accuser. It’s Not the First Time He Thought Sexual Assault Was Funny.

Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

On Sunday, Donald Trump Jr. took to Instagram to mock recent sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, as well as the reaction from Democrats, who have subsequently demanded a hold on his confirmation process.

The post compares a handwritten note that reads, “Hi Cindy, will you be my girlfriend,” with the letter to Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) initially detailing the allegations. The caption reads, “Oh boy… the Dems and their usual nonsense games really have him on the ropes now. [Feinstein] had the letter in July and saved it for the eve of his vote… honorable as always. I believe this is a copy for full transparency. 🤣🇺🇸🤣🇺🇸🤣 #politics #maga.”

Reports of a letter with accusations against Kavanaugh first emerged late last week.

The Instagram post from the president’s eldest son—published the same day California psychology professor Christine Blasey Ford came forward publicly and described the allegations against Kavanaugh to the Washington Post—has sparked outrage across the internet. But this is far from the first time Don Jr., whose father has of course been accused by multiple women of sexual misconduct, has joked about the issue on social media.

Here are just a few examples:

Hypothetical question? Can my 2 year old get in trouble 4 sexual harassment for asking his teacher to come to his place naked after school? — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 7, 2011

Amazing that the only person in all of Hollywood who didn’t know Weinstein was a serial assaulter (of course she did) has an opinion on this. https://t.co/2h62gYWeby — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 4, 2018

Can I pretend to be? @clayaiken: Eric Don't be jealous that gay guys get to stick our hands up women's shirts like that with no issue! — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 5, 2012

This tweet was just deleted by Donald Trump, Jr. pic.twitter.com/bMSnde6lNy — Alec Ross (@AlecJRoss) October 13, 2016

Did Bill Clinton just #metoo Monica Lewinsky??? I (almost) have no words… Props for always being ahead of the curve as the first male to publicly somehow claim victim-hood from his actions against women. Balsy! Stupid… but balsy!!! https://t.co/Fvn7Cp3OmP — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 4, 2018

Why don’t we simplify this greatly and publish a list of those in Hollywood who aren’t creeps??? Apparently a much smaller group. https://t.co/TZTeRmKvg9 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 1, 2017

Wow.