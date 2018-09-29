Elizabeth Warren Says She Might Run for President in 2020

Thank Brett Kavanaugh

Tim MurphySeptember 29, 2018 5:02 PM

Elizabeth Warren

Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/Newscom via ZUMA

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) inched closer to a possible 2020 presidential campaign on Saturday. Speaking to a packed town hall in Holyoke, Massachusetts, Warren promised to “take a hard look” at the race after the midterm elections, according to the Boston Globe’s Victoria McGrane:

Warren reportedly cited her Republican colleagues’ coddling of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in her decision, and she said it was time for a woman at the top of the federal government. “I thought, time’s up.”

Warren is also up for re-election this fall, though she is expected to win easily. The comments on Saturday are a reversal of sorts; in April, she promised to serve out her full term if re-elected this fall.