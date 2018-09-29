Elizabeth Warren Says She Might Run for President in 2020

Looking for news you can trust?

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) inched closer to a possible 2020 presidential campaign on Saturday. Speaking to a packed town hall in Holyoke, Massachusetts, Warren promised to “take a hard look” at the race after the midterm elections, according to the Boston Globe’s Victoria McGrane:

SHE RUNNING

SERIOUSLY@elizabethforma just now: "After Nov. 6 I will take a hard look at runing for president," and she got a standing ovation. — Victoria McGrane (@vgmac) September 29, 2018

Warren reportedly cited her Republican colleagues’ coddling of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in her decision, and she said it was time for a woman at the top of the federal government. “I thought, time’s up.”

.@elizabethforma links her announcement to the #Kavanaugh hearings. "I watched powerful men helping a powerful man make it to an even more powerful position." She said its time "for women to go to Washington fix our broken government and that includes a woman at the top." — Victoria McGrane (@vgmac) September 29, 2018

Elizabeth Warren a few mins ago in Holyoke MA, asked whether she’d run in 2020, talks Kavanaugh: “I watched 11 men too chicken to question a woman themselves… — Ben Wallace-Wells (@benwallacewells) September 29, 2018

Warren is also up for re-election this fall, though she is expected to win easily. The comments on Saturday are a reversal of sorts; in April, she promised to serve out her full term if re-elected this fall.