Eric Trump Sounds Pretty Anti-Semitic Talking About Bob Woodward’s New Book

The president’s son said the author made “three extra shekels” by trashing the president.

Kanyakrit VongkiatkajornSep. 12, 2018 2:22 PM

In an appearance on Fox & Friends Wednesday morning, Eric Trump lashed out at investigative journalist Bob Woodward over his latest book, Fear, an exposé of dysfunction in the White House.

Echoing his father’s disparaging comments about the work and its author, the president’s son called the book “sensational nonsense,” going on to say: “CNN will definitely have you on because they love trash the president, it’ll mean you sell 3 extra books, you’ll make 3 extra shekels at the behest of the American people. Is that really where we are? I think people see through this.” 

Trump’s use of the term “shekels” drew outcry, with commentators noting just how charged the term is and that it’s used as an anti-semitic slur among the far-right. 