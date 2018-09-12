Eric Trump Sounds Pretty Anti-Semitic Talking About Bob Woodward’s New Book

Looking for news you can trust?

In an appearance on Fox & Friends Wednesday morning, Eric Trump lashed out at investigative journalist Bob Woodward over his latest book, Fear, an exposé of dysfunction in the White House.

Echoing his father’s disparaging comments about the work and its author, the president’s son called the book “sensational nonsense,” going on to say: “CNN will definitely have you on because they love trash the president, it’ll mean you sell 3 extra books, you’ll make 3 extra shekels at the behest of the American people. Is that really where we are? I think people see through this.”

Trump’s use of the term “shekels” drew outcry, with commentators noting just how charged the term is and that it’s used as an anti-semitic slur among the far-right.

Outrageous. If you want to see how the neo-Nazis use the term "shekels" take a quick glance at The Daily Stormer. Eric Trump’s ‘three extra shekels’ attack on Bob Woodward is not some accident any more than Hillary Clinton's image over a Star of David. https://t.co/DyJTcqyX4H — (((JonathanWeisman))) (@jonathanweisman) September 12, 2018

Um, wow. The only people who refer to being paid off as wanting "extra shekels" are Israelis speaking Hebrew and anti-Semites speaking English outside Israel. Eric Trump doesn't speak Hebrew, so you know exactly who he has been reading online. https://t.co/evuub9L1xV — (((Yair Rosenberg))) (@Yair_Rosenberg) September 12, 2018