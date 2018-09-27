Everything You Need to Know About Thursday’s Historic and Emotional Kavanaugh Hearing

Looking for news you can trust?

Thursday’s hearing with Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh was a whirlwind: The day began with heartbreaking, gut-wrenching testimony from Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, the Palo Alto University professor who accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her in high school. And when it was Kavanaugh’s turn to testify, tears and outrage were visible as he unequivocally denied the allegations of sexual misconduct—from Blasey Ford and at least two other women.

On this breaking news episode of the Mother Jones Podcast, Jamilah King hosts a breaking news panel with Supreme Court reporter Stephanie Mencimer and Washington DC Bureau Chief David Corn to tell you everything you need to know about this historic day on the Hill—and what comes next.