The Senate Judiciary Committee on Friday formally requested the White House open an FBI investigation into the sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

“The supplemental FBI background investigation would be limited to current credible allegations against the nominee and must be completed no later than one week from today,” the committee said in a statement.

It’s unclear how the committee will define “current credible allegations.” Three women have publicly come forward with allegations against Kavanaugh. The announcement follows a last-ditch call from Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) to delay the confirmation process until an FBI investigation is completed. He was joined by Sens. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) and Joe Manchin (D-W.V.).

Despite the request for an investigation, Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn (R-Texas) said the Senate will move forward with a procedural vote Saturday to begin debate on Kavanaugh’s confirmation. A lawyer for Mark Judge, the only other witness to Christine Blasey Ford’s alleged assault, said his client was willing to cooperate with investigators as long as it was done “confidentially.”