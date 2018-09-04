I Can’t Stop Laughing at John Kelly’s Response to Bob Woodward’s Book

Looking for news you can trust?

The White House just sent out some responses to Bob Woodward’s Trump book. This one made me laugh out loud.

From General Kelly: “The idea I ever called the President an idiot is not true. As I stated back in May and still firmly stand behind: “I spend more time with the President than anyone else, and we have an incredibly candid and strong relationship. He always knows where I stand, and he and I both know this story is total BS. I’m committed to the President, his agenda, and our country. This is another pathetic attempt to smear people close to President Trump and distract from the administration’s many successes.”

As he stated back in May, huh? Wonder what the context of that was….Oh, that’s right! It was the last time he was reported to have called Trump an idiot.

White House chief of staff John Kelly has eroded morale in the West Wing in recent months with comments to aides that include insulting the president’s intelligence and casting himself as the savior of the country, according to eight current and former White House officials. The officials said Kelly portrays himself to Trump administration aides as the lone bulwark against catastrophe, curbing the erratic urges of a president who has a questionable grasp on policy issues and the functions of government. He has referred to Trump as “an idiot” multiple times to underscore his point, according to four officials who say they’ve witnessed the comments. Kelly called the allegations “total BS.” “I spend more time with the president than anyone else and we have an incredibly candid and strong relationship,” said Kelly in a statement. “He always knows where I stand and he and I both know this story is total BS. I am committed to the president, his agenda, and our country. This is another pathetic attempt to smear people close to President Trump and distract from the administration’s many successes.”

Oh, and: In the White House chief of staff’s second statement denying that he calls the president an idiot behind his back, Kelly misstated the date of the first denial. It was April, not May.

Welcome to wherever we are.