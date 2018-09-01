Meghan McCain Disses Trump in Her Father’s Eulogy

Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), who died Aug. 25 from brain cancer, detested President Donald Trump so much that he made sure Trump wasn’t invited to his funeral. Instead, the president’s daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner attended the memorial service held at the Washington National Cathedral Saturday morning. They sat stone-faced through an emotional eulogy by McCain’s daughter Meghan, in which she made clear that she shared her father’s views about the current president, even if she didn’t mention him by name.

In her eulogy, Meghan McCain made veiled digs at the man who once criticized her father by saying, “He’s not a war hero. He’s a war hero because he was captured. I like people that weren’t captured.”

Through bitter tears, she said:

We gather here to mourn the passing of American greatness. The real thing not cheap rhetoric from men who will never come near the sacrifice he gave so willingly, nor the opportunistic appropriation of those who lived lives of comfort and privilege while he suffered and served….The America of John McCain has no need to be made great again, because America was always great.

Watch the whole speech here: