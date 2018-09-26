NBC News Just Reported Senators Are Looking Into Another Kavanaugh Misconduct Allegation

Looking for news you can trust? Subscribe to our free newsletters.

The Senate Judiciary Committee is looking into another allegation of misconduct against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, just one day before a highly-anticipated hearing during which he will testify on another assault allegation, as will his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, according to a report Wednesday night from NBC News. Republican committee staffers reportedly asked Kavanaugh about the allegations during a phone call on Tuesday, with Democratic staffers on the line, and Kavanaugh denied them.

As NBC reports:

According to an anonymous complaint sent to Republican Sen. Cory Gardner of Colorado, Kavanaugh physically assaulted a woman he socialized with in the Washington, D.C. area in 1998 while he was inebriated.

The sender of the complaint described an evening involving her own daughter, Kavanaugh and several friends in 1998.

“When they left the bar (under the influence of alcohol) they were all shocked when Brett Kavanaugh, shoved her friend up against the wall very aggressively and sexually.”

“There were at least four witnesses including my daughter.” The writer of the letter provided no names but said the alleged victim was still traumatized and had decide to remain anonymous herself.