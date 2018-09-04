Republicans Who Didn’t Even Hold a Hearing on Merrick Garland Complain Democrats Are Destroying Norms

Ben DreyfussSep. 4, 2018 11:30 AM

Here is Republican Sen. John Cornyn complaining that Democrats have been rude at the Brett Kavanaugh hearings.

“This is the first confirmation hearing for a Supreme Court justice that I’ve seen basically according to mob rule. We have rules in the senate. We have norms for decorum…it’s hard to take it seriously when every single one of our colleagues on the Democratic side of the Senate Judiciary Committee has announced opposition to this nominee even before today’s hearing. So it’s hard to take seriously their claim that somehow they can’t do their job because they have been denied access to attorney client or executive privilege documents.”

The Senate has rules! The Senate has norms! The Democrats have already announced opposition to the nominee! My stars! 

What about this norm?

These cats didn’t even give Merrick Garland a hearing! 

As much as we would all like to take a stroll through Senate Norm Cemetery to mourn “Being Nice,” it’s impossible to get to that particular tomb without tripping over the grave of dearly departed “Holding Hearings At All.”

It’s going to be a long week.