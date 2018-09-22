6 Siblings of Republican Congressman Endorse Democratic Opponent in Stunning Ad

Looking for news you can trust?

An extraordinary series of new campaign ads in Arizona’s Fourth Congressional District features six siblings of Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) condemning the congressman in scathing terms to endorse Gosar’s Democratic challenger, Dr. David Brill.

The siblings—Grace, David, Jennifer, Joan, Tim, and Gaston—speak candidly about the heartbreaking task of speaking out against their brother and his positions on a range of issues, including healthcare, immigration, and jobs.

But now that they have made the decision, don’t expect the Gosar family to mince words either.

“Paul’s absolutely not working for his district,” David Gosar says in one of the videos. “I think my brother has traded a lot of the values we had at our kitchen table,” Joan Gosar says in another. Tim Gosar describes the election as “intervention time” to vote his brother out of office.

The ads conclude with each of the Gosar siblings stating their full names and proclaiming their official support for Brill’s bid to unseat their brother. Together, the forceful denunciations created what is being widely called one of the most scathing campaign ads in recent memory.