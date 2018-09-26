Trump Falsely Claims, Again, That He Won 52 Percent of Women In 2016

Dan SpinelliSeptember 26, 2018 6:35 PM

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

During his Wednesday press conference at the United Nations, which touched on everything from Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh to why UN delegates laughed at him yesterday, Donald Trump claimed that 52 percent of women voted for him on election day in 2016.  

In fact, Trump won 52 percent of white woman voters in 2016 and just 41 percent of all women, according to exit poll data cited by the Washington Post. That crucial distinction has not stopped Trump from repeatedly claiming he won a majority of female voters. 

Trump brought up his election during a full-throated defense of Kavanaugh, his pick for the high court who has been accused by three women of sexual misconduct. Trump said women were upset at Kavanaugh’s treatment in the media. “Women are very angry. You know, I got 52 percent with women. Everybody said this couldn’t happen—52 percent.”

He made the same mistake in March. “We got 52 percent. Right? Fifty-two,” Trump said during a rally in Pennsylvania with Rick Saccone, the GOP congressional candidate who lost a special election to Rep. Conor Lamb (D-PA). “And I’m running against a woman! You know it’s not that easy,” he added. 

As the Post pointed out after Trump’s rally, his claim defies logic because Trump could not have lost the popular vote to Hillary Clinton—as he did—if he’d won a majority of both men and women. (Trump won 52 percent of male voters in comparison to Clinton’s 41 percent.) 

WE DON'T KNOW

What's going to happen next as the headlines grow crazier and more disconcerting by the day. But we do know the job of an independent, unrelenting press is more important than ever—and the ongoing commitment of MoJo readers to fight for a democracy where facts matter and all can participate is absolutely vital.

If you feel the urgency deep in your bones like we do, please consider signing up as a monthly donor during our fall pledge drive to support Mother Jones' fair and fearless reporting for the long haul (or make a one-time gift if that works better for you). The headlines may fade, but the need to investigate the powerful never will.

  • Dan Spinelli is an editorial fellow in Mother Jones’ DC bureau who covers environmental policy and national politics. You can email him tips at dspinelli@motherjones.com and follow him on Twitter at @dspin3.