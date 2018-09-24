After Second Woman Comes Forward, Trump Says He’s With Kavanaugh “All the Way”

Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

President Donald Trump on Monday was unwavering in his support for Brett Kavanaugh amid a second allegation of sexual misconduct against the Supreme Court nominee, lashing out at the accusations as the “single most unfair” controversies intended to derail a candidate “for anything.”

“I am with him all the way,” Trump said as he arrived in New York for the UN General Assembly. “There’s a chance that this could be one of the single most unfair, most unjust things to happen to a candidate for anything.”

Echoing conservatives eager to dismiss the allegations currently roiling Kavanaugh’s nomination, the president also claimed that the accusations are “totally political.”

Pres. Trump calls allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh "totally political." "Judge Kavanaugh is an outstanding person and I am with him all the way." https://t.co/22VoJKP6Gr pic.twitter.com/dHORkCxza1 — ABC News (@ABC) September 24, 2018

The remarks come the morning after the New Yorker published an account from Deborah Ramirez, a former classmate of Kavanaugh’s at Yale, who alleged Kavanaugh “thrust his penis” in her face during a drunken party their freshman year. Kavanaugh has denied the new allegation as a “smear.” Meanwhile, Christine Blasey Ford, who accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her during a party in the 1980s, is scheduled to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday.

In the wake of the second allegation, Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) on Sunday called on the committee to immediately postpone further proceedings for Kavanaugh’s nomination process. “We need a fair, independent process that will gather all the facts, interview all the relevant witnesses, and ensure the Committee receives a full and impartial report,” Feinstein wrote in a letter to committee chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa).