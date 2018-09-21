Watch Senate Hopeful Beto O’Rourke Face Off Against Ted Cruz

Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

On Friday night, Democratic Rep. Beto O’Rourke and Republican Sen. Ted Cruz will meet in Dallas for the first of three head-to-head debates in the Texas Senate race. As I noted in a profile of O’Rourke last year, although Texas hasn’t elected a Democrat to statewide office in more than two decades, O’Rourke has made a race of it, in part thanks to an unorthodox style of campaigning and the lingering unpopularity of President Donald Trump. Earlier Friday, the Cook Political Report moved the race from “lean Republican” to “toss-up.”

You can watch the debate here starting at 7 p.m. Eastern:

