“We Fell In Love!”—Trump Describes his Relationship with North Korean Dictator

On Saturday night, President Trump was back doing one of his favorite things: holding forth during a giant campaign rally. Speaking to thousands of cheering supporters at the Wesbanco arena in Wheeling, West Virginia, Trump sought to get out the vote for Republican Senate nominee Patrick Morissey, who is trying to unseat Democratic senator Joe Manchin.

He talked about the “horrible, horrible, radical” conduct of Democrats during the Brett Kavanaugh hearings last week. He also called Democrats “angry and mean and nasty and untruthful” and implied that Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) leaked the letter from Dr. Christine Blasey Ford detailing sexual assault allegations against Kavananugh—a charge she has denied.

But in a bizarre aside, the president also declared his love for the brutal North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.

Trump says this — earnestly! — about Kim Jong Un: “We went back and forth, then we fell in love. He wrote me beautiful letters. And they are great letters. We fell in love.” pic.twitter.com/05KpsRgkZJ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 30, 2018

“I like him, he likes me!” Trump declared, adding that “We were going back and forth, and then we fell in love. No really! He wrote me beautiful letters. And they are great letters. We fell in love.”

The comments came the same day that North Korea’s foreign minister told the United Nations General Assembly that the country will refuse to unilaterally give up its nuclear arsenal due to continued sanctions against the nation deepening its distrust of the United States.