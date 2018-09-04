Woodward: Trump’s Personal Attorney Told Mueller He Can’t Be Trusted

Looking for news you can trust? Subscribe to our free newsletters.

Bob Woodward’s highly anticipated book about the Trump White House comes out on September 11, but today the internet is alive with leaked excerpts, some of which Kevin Drum wrote about here.

Via Sarah Posner, this bit from CNN also seems notable.

“He just made something up. That’s his nature,” Dowd said to Mueller.

[Trump’s then-personal attorney John] Dowd and Trump’s current personal attorney Jay Sekulow went to Mueller’s office and re-enacted the mock interview. Their goal: to argue that Trump couldn’t possibly testify because he was incapable of telling the truth.

The passage is an unprecedented glimpse behind the scenes of Mueller’s secretive operation — for the first time, Mueller’s conversations with Trump’s lawyers are captured.

“I need the president’s testimony,” Mueller said. “What was his intent on Comey? … I want to see if there was corrupt intent.”

Despite Dowd’s efforts, Trump continued to insist he could testify. “I think the President of the United States cannot be seen taking the fifth,” Trump said.

Dowd’s argument was stark: “There’s no way you can get through these. … Don’t testify. It’s either that or an orange jump suit.”

What he couldn’t say to Trump, according to Woodward, was what Dowd believed to be true: “You’re a fucking liar.”