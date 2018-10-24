A Wave of Misinformation About the Migrant Caravan Is Spreading on Social Media

Looking for news you can trust?

On Monday, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to claim, without evidence, that a caravan of approximately 7,000 immigrants heading from Guatemala to the Mexican border contained “criminals and unknown Middle Easterners.” It didn’t take long for this claim, and even more outlandish ones, to spread like a virus across social media.

Sadly, it looks like Mexico’s Police and Military are unable to stop the Caravan heading to the Southern Border of the United States. Criminals and unknown Middle Easterners are mixed in. I have alerted Border Patrol and Military that this is a National Emergy. Must change laws! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2018

Since Trump’s tweet, Facebook’s feeds have been dominated by posts from conservative news sources parroting the president’s unverified allegation. According to the social analytics site CrowdTangle, conservative media outlets dominated the highest-performing posts about the subject on Tuesday.

One of the highest-performing posts on the subject was a Daily Caller article echoing Trump’s claims. Another widely shared article, from the conservative activist group Judicial Watch, claimed there were ISIS terrorists in the caravan; by Wednesday morning, it had received more than 32,000 Twitter shares and 77,000 likes and shares on Facebook. The idea of involvement by the self-proclaimed Islamic State originated on Monday with Fox and Friends co-host Pete Hegseth, who appeared to conflate two unrelated stories: news of the caravan and unverified claims by Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales last week that Guatemala had arrested 100 people linked to ISIS. The Judicial Watch article has been shared on Twitter by leading conservative figures such as television commentator Eric Bollinger and Donald Trump Jr.

“You have an actual news event but one that’s being dramatically exaggerated, misinterpreted, and turned into a crisis by conservatives who are using it to be more successful in the midterm elections,” says Matt Gertz, senior fellow at Media Matters for America.

Many of the posts are blatantly false or misleading. One viral post on the Make America Great Again page includes photos taken during a Mexican riot in 2012 with a caption—”Mexican police are being brutalized by members of this caravan as they attempt to force their way into Mexico”—suggesting the images are of attacks by members of the current caravan. The same page shared an article by the right-wing site InfoWars that makes unverified claims that “Guatemalan intelligence” discovered MS-13 gang members in the caravan. Facebook took down the pages for InfoWars and its founder, Alex Jones, in August, but links to the site can still be found on Facebook, including on the pages of InfoWars contributors and through the page NewsWars, which appears to share only InfoWars content. (NewsWars was banned by Twitter earlier this week.)