Possible Explosive Devices Sent to Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama

Two suspicious packages that are being treated as possible explosive devices were sent to the homes of Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama, the Secret Service confirmed Wednesday.

Here is the full statement from the U.S. Secret Service about the potential explosive devices sent to Clinton/Obama via @ElizLanders pic.twitter.com/EJHp65dQQK — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) October 24, 2018

The New York Times, citing an anonymous law enforcement official, reported that the suspicious package found at the home of the Clintons in Chappaqua, New York, late Tuesday appeared similar to the explosive device found at the home of billionaire philanthropist George Soros in nearby Bedford on Monday. The package was detected by a staffer who screens mail for the family.

The package addressed to Obama was detected by Secret Service personnel in Washington, DC, on Wednesday.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders released a statement condemning the acts as “despicable. “The United States Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies are investigating and will take all appropriate actions to protect anyone threatened by these cowards.”

This is a breaking news post. We will update as more information becomes available.