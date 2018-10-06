Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

In a statement released Saturday, Deborah Ramirez—who has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of exposing himself to her while the two were at Yale—said senators, like her classmates at Yale, are “deliberately ignoring [Kavanaugh’s] behavior.”

“I feel like I’m right back at Yale where half the room is laughing and looking the other way…This is how victims are isolated and silenced,” she said.

The Senate is expected to confirm Kavanaugh Saturday, with a vote set to happen midafternoon Eastern time.

Although the weeks building up to Kavanaugh’s confirmation vote have been painful for survivors of sexual assault, Ramirez ends her statement on a hopeful note, saying, “There may be people with power who are looking the other way, but there are millions more who are standing together, speaking up about personal experiences of sexual violence and taking action to support survivors.”

Here is her full statement: