Brett Kavanaugh Tries to Make His Case in Wall Street Journal Op-Ed

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh published an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal Thursday evening, defending his position as an “independent” and “impartial” judge ahead of a likely final confirmation vote this weekend. The editorial comes after a blistering and contentious hearing last Thursday—in which he said “what goes around comes around“—and a multi-day additional FBI investigation into Kavanaugh’s background.

Kavanaugh reiterated many of his favorite talking points, such as his record of “advancing and promoting women” and, naturally, his time as a coach for his daughter’s basketball team.

He also, of course, took the time to address his sometimes-heated behavior last week, when he says he was defending himself against “wrongful and sometimes vicious allegations”:

My hearing testimony was forceful and passionate. That is because I forcefully and passionately denied the allegation against me. At times, my testimony—both in my opening statement and in response to questions—reflected my overwhelming frustration at being wrongly accused, without corroboration, of horrible conduct completely contrary to my record and character. My statement and answers also reflected my deep distress at the unfairness of how this allegation has been handled. I was very emotional last Thursday, more so than I have ever been. I might have been too emotional at times. I know that my tone was sharp, and I said a few things I should not have said. I hope everyone can understand that I was there as a son, husband and dad. I testified with five people foremost in my mind: my mom, my dad, my wife, and most of all my daughters.

Phew. If we can’t get an FBI interview, at least this is all on the record.