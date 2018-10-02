Donald Trump Just Mocked Christine Blasey Ford at Mississippi Rally

Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

At a Republican rally in Mississippi Tuesday night, President Donald Trump mocked the testimony of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford in which she alleged she was sexually assaulted by Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, when the two were in high school.

“Thirty-six years ago, this happened: I had one beer. Right? I had one beer,” he said, referring to Ford’s account on the night she was allegedly assaulted by Kavanaugh. “How did you get home? I don’t remember. How did you get there? I don’t remember,” he continued, ridiculing Ford’s recollections. “But I had one beer, that’s the only thing I remember.”

Trump’s comments at one point inspired chants from the crowd: “We want Kavanaugh. We want Kavanaugh.”

BREAKING: President Trump mocks Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct, during a rally in Mississippi. https://t.co/yjrqDceYv6 pic.twitter.com/iv22aHRwhn — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 3, 2018

But Trump didn’t stop there—he went on to say that men are under siege in the face of the #MeToo movement. “This is an important time for our country,” he said. “This is a time when your father, when your husband, when your brother, when your son, could do great…That’s something to think about, right? Think of your son. Think of your husband.”

Trump tonight seemed to tell the crowd that their husbands and sons and could be falsely accused of sexual misconduct. "Think of your son. Think of your husband." (via CBS) pic.twitter.com/ImGVGfJFqh — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 3, 2018

The FBI is investigating the allegations against Kavanaugh and the bureau could reach a conclusion as soon as Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday.

Watch the full rally here: