Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani Can’t Stop Spreading Kavanaugh-Related Conspiracy Theories

On Saturday, hours ahead of the Senate’s vote to confirm Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, Donald Trump attacked anti-Kavanaugh protesters on Twitter, calling them “paid professional protesters who are handed expensive signs.”

Women for Kavanaugh, and many others who support this very good man, are gathering all over Capitol Hill in preparation for a 3-5 P.M. VOTE. It is a beautiful thing to see – and they are not paid professional protesters who are handed expensive signs. Big day for America! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2018

Just yesterday, Trump referred to the victims of sexual assault who passionately confronted Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) last week in an elevator as “elevator screamers” and accused them of being paid by billionaire George Soros. The messaged echoed a right-wing conspiracy theory pushed by National Review reporter John Fund. It’s been repeated by others, including Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) and Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani.

The very rude elevator screamers are paid professionals only looking to make Senators look bad. Don’t fall for it! Also, look at all of the professionally made identical signs. Paid for by Soros and others. These are not signs made in the basement from love! #Troublemakers — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2018

Meanwhile, Giuliani retweeted a message on Saturday from a Twitter user named Dee Thompson (@genesis35711): “Follow the money. I think Soros is the anti-Christ! He must go! Freeze his assets & I bet the protests stop.”

The final Kavanaugh confirmation vote is scheduled to happen between and 4 and 5 p.m. Eastern.