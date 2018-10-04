New Filing: Trump’s Scottish Golf Course Lost $4.5 Million Last Year

Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

A new corporate filing in the United Kingdom shows that Donald Trump’s prized Turnberry golf resort still hasn’t turned a profit for the president. According to paperwork filed last week by the Trump Organization, the Scottish property lost £3.3 million or nearly $4.5 million in 2017.

On his personal financial disclosure forms filed in the United States, Trump claimed the course earned him $20.3 million in “golf revenue”—which the UK filings for his company, Golf Recreation Scotland Limited, the parent firm of the Turnberry resort, back up. But Trump didn’t disclose that he spent far more to operate the course.

The course has been in the red since Trump purchased it in 2014 for $60 million. He subsequently pumped more than $140 million into renovating the property. In previous years, the Trump family claimed the losses occurred because the resort had been partially closed. Last year, however, the resort was fully open for business.

According to filings in the UK, the Turnberry course has lost about $44.5 million since 2014.

The full corporate filing is below.







GolfRecreationScotland (PDF)

GolfRecreationScotland (Text)

