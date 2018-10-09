Nikki Haley Resigns as UN Ambassador

President Trump said he was likely to name a successor in the next two or three weeks.

Inae OhOctober 9, 2018 10:33 AM

Luiz Rampelotto/ZUMA

Nikki Haley has resigned as US ambassador to the United Nations.

Speaking from the Oval Office on Tuesday, President Donald Trump confirmed that Haley will leave her post at the end of the year. “We’ve done a fantastic job together,” Trump told reporters. “We’ve solved a lot of problems, and we’re in the process of solving a lot of problems.”

Haley said that the role had given her “the honor of a lifetime.” The former South Carolina governor also ruled out a run for president in 2020. “I will be campaigning for this one,” Haley said, referring to the president.

When asked about potential successors, Trump said that multiple people had expressed interest in the role and that he was likely to name a replacement in the next two or three weeks. “Maybe sooner,” he added. 

In her remarks, Haley specifically praised Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner. “Jared is such a hidden genius that no one understands,” she said.

This is a breaking news post. We will update as more information becomes available. 