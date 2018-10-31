Paul Ryan Just Discovered What Happens When You Disagree With Trump

Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) has come up with every possible excuse to avoid commenting on the news of the day.

“I’m not going to take the bait this morning,” he said when asked about Donald Trump’s support for torture.

“I haven’t paid that close attention to it,” he said when asked about Scott Pruitt, the Environmental Protection Agency’s scandal-plagued ex-administrator.

“I haven’t seen the details yet,” he said when asked about a remarkably optimistic White House budget.

So when the Speaker of the House, who is not running for reelection, finally decided to chime in on Donald Trump’s threat to eliminate birthright citizenship for undocumented immigrants by executive order—something legal scholars have roundly described as unconstitutional—it seemed only fitting that the president would retort that Ryan “knows nothing about” the topic.

Paul Ryan should be focusing on holding the Majority rather than giving his opinions on Birthright Citizenship, something he knows nothing about! Our new Republican Majority will work on this, Closing the Immigration Loopholes and Securing our Border! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2018

A spokesperson for Ryan did not immediately respond to a request for comment about Trump’s tweet, but the Speaker once told reporters: “I’ve decided I’m not going to comment on the tweets of the day or the hour. I haven’t seen them all, to be candid with you.”