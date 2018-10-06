Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

On Saturday, senators confirmed Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the US Supreme Court, in spite of the cries of protesters who stormed the Senate—at times interrupting the vote.

“You are a coward!” a protester yelled as Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) placed his vote in favor of Kavanaugh. “Shame!” said one as Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) voted yes the confirmation. “We won’t forget.”

According to one report, Capitol Police arrested 164 protesters Saturday, including 13 people arrested for “yelling during the Kavanaugh vote.”

Here are some of the most stunning photos and videos from Saturday’s protests:

BREAKING: Protests erupt in the Senate as VP Pence presides over the vote on Judge Kavanaugh's confirmation. https://t.co/f32ecMfRed pic.twitter.com/QdbjWrN6JE — MSNBC (@MSNBC) October 6, 2018

Protesters on Capitol Hill shout “sham!” after Kavanaugh is confirmed to the Supreme Court pic.twitter.com/Z6ii4yNL33 — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 6, 2018

Vote ends with Republican senators in smiles and female protestor in gallery yelling “this is a stain on American history” — megan twohey (@mega2e) October 6, 2018

Kavanaugh protests are heating up outside the Capitol building. pic.twitter.com/yjz0uxbcvd — Juliegrace Brufke (@juliegraceb) October 6, 2018

WATCH: Protesters rush Capitol steps ahead of final Kavanaugh vote pic.twitter.com/i7naqghoPT — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 6, 2018

WATCH: Protesters shout “November is coming” as they gather on Capitol Hill before Kavanaugh confirmation vote pic.twitter.com/KSayy1PZ94 — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 6, 2018

Protesters have gathered outside of the US Capitol to oppose the appointment of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court https://t.co/POLG1Y9RPr pic.twitter.com/72qXZdyRqX — CNN (@CNN) October 6, 2018