Demonstrators Are Swarming Capitol Hill to Protest Brett Kavanaugh’s Confirmation

“We won’t forget.”

Jackie Flynn MogensenOctober 6, 2018 4:53 PM

On Saturday, senators confirmed Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the US Supreme Court, in spite of the cries of protesters who stormed the Senate—at times interrupting the vote.

“You are a coward!” a protester yelled as Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) placed his vote in favor of Kavanaugh. “Shame!” said one as Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) voted yes the confirmation. “We won’t forget.”

According to one report, Capitol Police arrested 164 protesters Saturday, including 13 people arrested for “yelling during the Kavanaugh vote.”

Here are some of the most stunning photos and videos from Saturday’s protests:

Update, 3 p.m.: President Donald Trump continued his Kavanaugh victory lap by taking a swipe at the size of the protests on Twitter:

It’s almost like he cares about crowd sizes or something.