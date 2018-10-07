Susan Collins Finds the “One Silver Lining” of the Kavanaugh Debacle

Looking for news you can trust?

After casting one of two decisive votes to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to a lifetime appointment on the nation’s highest court, Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) said on Sunday that she hopes more women will now be inspired to press sexual assault charges against their assailants.

Because speaking out about sexual assault worked out so well for Christine Blasey Ford, Deborah Ramirez, and Julie Swetnick.

“The one silver lining that I hope will come from this is that more women will press charges now when they are assaulted,” Collins told John Dickerson on Face the Nation today. Earlier in the day, Collins said she thinks Ford was assaulted by someone—just not Kavanaugh.



And who really knows? Perhaps more women will continue to throw themselves in front of the train.