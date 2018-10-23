Ted Cruz Just Joked About Locking Up Beto O’Rourke

Looking for news you can trust?

At a get-out-the-vote event on Tuesday, Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz joked that his Democratic challenger, Rep. Beto O’Rourke, should be thrown in jail with Hillary Clinton. Cruz made his remarks at a rally in Georgetown, Texas, one day after he joined President Donald Trump for a rally at an arena in Houston.

After Cruz attacked O’Rourke for opposing funding for Israel’s “Iron Dome” missile defense project—a standard part of his stump speech—a woman in the audience shouted, “Lock him up!”

“Well, you know, there’s a double-occupancy cell with Hillary Clinton,” Cruz responded, while the audience applauded.

“Y’all are gonna get me in trouble with that,” he continued. “They’re not gonna cover anything about taxes or anything else, that’s gonna be the entire news broadcast.”

Cruz told voters last week that he is running to restore “civility and respect” to politics.

Watch it here: