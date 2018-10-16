This Democrat Just Seriously Outraised Her Republican Opponent in a Tight Georgia Race

Looking for news you can trust?

Lucy McBath, the Democratic candidate vying to represent Georgia’s six congressional district, raised nearly twice the amount as Republican incumbent Karen Handel in the last quarter, according figures released this week.

While Handel still has raised more money over the entire campaign, the latest fundraising totals could be a sign of enthusiasm for McBath heading into the final stretch of the race. McBath reported raising about $960,000 in the third quarter, while Handel’s report shows about $540,000 in the same time period.

A McBath win would be a significant upset in a state that’s been all consumed recently with the competitive governor’s race and allegations of voter suppression on the part of Republican gubernatorial candidate and current secretary of state Brian Kemp. McBath is a former Delta flight attendant and first-time candidate who is running in part on a gun safety platform, inspired by the high-profile shooting death of her teenage son, Jordan Davis, by a white motorist at a Florida gas station in 2012. Handel, meanwhile, served as Georgia’s secretary of state before narrowly defeating upstart Democrat Jon Ossoff in a high-profile 2017 special election. That race also drew headlines for its massive fundraising hauls. But the state’s sixth congressional district has long been a Republican stronghold, and Ossoff ultimately finished just under three points short of Handel in a run off.

“It is not surprising Handel is posting weak fundraising numbers because she is out of step with this district,” McBath’s communications director, Jake Orvis, said in a press release.

While McBath’s team celebrates the fundraising haul, Handel—who has carefully tried to distance herself from President Donald Trump—is still seen as a slight favorite in the race, and a poll last month showed with her a two percent lead over McBath. She also has almost $980,000 cash on hand, while McBath has just over $700,000. The last Democrat to represent the district was Jack Flynt, who left office in 1979.