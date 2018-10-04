Thousands of Protesters March to #CancelKavanaugh

It’s a last-ditch effort to thwart the Republican plan to confirm Brett Kavanaugh by the end of the week.

Inae OhOctober 4, 2018 4:40 PM

Protesters opposed to Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh take over the atrium of the Hart Senate Office Building on Thursday.Bill Clark/AP

Thousands of protesters descended on Capitol Hill on Thursday to urge senators to vote against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, just one day before a procedural vote to end debate on Kavanaugh’s nomination is set to take place.

The powerful display came as Democrats and advocates for sexual assault survivors slammed Republicans for moving forward with Kavanaugh’s nomination amid a growing belief that the White House had significantly curtailed the scope of the FBI’s investigation into the sexual assault allegations that have been leveled against Kavanaugh. 

Countless groups, including the National Council of Churches, American Bar Association, and Jesuit American Magazine, have called for Kavanaugh’s nomination to be withdrawn in the wake of Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony that Kavanaugh had sexually assaulted her during a party in the 1980s. Retired Supreme Court Justice John Stevens on Friday also waded into the political fight, voicing concern over Kavanaugh’s deeply partisan remarks during his turn before lawmakers last week.

A final vote to confirm Kavanaugh is expected on Saturday.

Here are some of the most powerful scenes inside the last-ditch effort to stop Kavanaugh’s confirmation:

 

 