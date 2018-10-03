Trump Isn’t the Only Republican Mocking Survivors of Sexual Assault

Looking for news you can trust?

President Donald Trump’s steady withdrawal from his uncharacteristically measured approach to the sexual assault allegations against Brett Kavanaugh reached its inevitable peak on Tuesday.

“How did you get home? I don’t remember,” Trump said, openly mocking Ford’s testimony. “How did you get there? I don’t remember. But I had one beer, that’s the only thing I remember.”

The remarks, which triggered laughter and applause from his supporters, made it clear that the president no longer cared to play along with Republican claims that they were empathetic to sexual assault survivors and were dedicated to providing Ford a fair hearing on her allegations.

Now, it appears that the rest of the party is falling in line with the president. On Wednesday, Sen. Mitch McConnell defiantly proclaimed that he and his Republican colleagues would not be deterred by sexual assault survivors who have confronted Republican lawmakers, including the Senate Majority Leader, in public this week to vote against Kavanaugh’s nomination. “I want to make it clear to these people who are chasing my members around the hall her here, or harassing them at the airports, or going to their homes,” McConnell said. “We won’t be intimidated by these people. There is no chance in the world they’re going to scare us out of doing our duty.”

McConnell was just one of several Republicans who ignored sexual assault survivors in public this week. In another instance on Monday Sen. David Perdue accused protesters of trying to touch him, before running to the men’s bathroom to dodge their questions.

Shortly after McConnell’s speech on the Senate floor, Sen. Lindsey Graham responded to Trump’s remarks on Ford from the night before, first describing them as factually accurate and then saying he didn’t approve of the comments.

He then insisted that Ford was handled “respectfully” by Republicans and that Kavanaugh had been “treated like crap.”

Graham’s comments drew instant boo’s from the audience.