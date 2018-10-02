Trump: "It's a very scary time for young men in America." pic.twitter.com/tSTNEKZi5u
— Ellie Hall (@ellievhall) October 2, 2018
This is from today’s White House pool report.
Trump expressed support for Brett Kavanaugh and said he’s “an exemplary person.” He also suggested the current climate is difficult for young men. Trump declined to comment on his planned meeting with Rod Rosenstein and said he didn’t want to discuss it during Kavanaugh’s confirmation process. Asked if he had “a message for young women,” Trump said “women are doing great.”
- Donald Trump has been accused of sexual assault by at least 20 women.
- Many of these allegations were public knowledge by election day 2016.
- Despite these allegations, Donald Trump defeated Hillary Clinton, the first female nominee for president by a major party, and became the oldest person ever to win the presidency.
- Donald Trump, the leader of the free world, nominated Brett Kavanaugh, a federal judge, to the Supreme Court.
- Brett Kavanaugh has been accused of sexual assault by multiple women
- Despite these allegations, Brett Kavanaugh is poised to be confirmed to the highest court in the land.
- A court with Brett Kavanaugh on it is widely expected to curtail women’s rights.
Meanwhile if you’re a woman in America you have to put up with shit like this:
Here's a graphic we apparently need to post every goddamn day. pic.twitter.com/Gw307kEDuB
— Jennifer Wright (@JenAshleyWright) September 29, 2018
If it is, as Trump says, “a very scary time for young men in America,” imagine how utterly terrifying it must be for young women.