Trump Just Called a Bomb Recipient a “Crazed & Stumbling Lunatic”

The president attacked Tom Steyer days after he received a pipe bomb in the mail.

Ari BermanOctober 28, 2018 2:46 PM

Tom Steyer at a Need to Impeach Town Hall, May 30, 2018, in Minneapolis, MN. Jeff Wheeler/Star Tribune via AP)

Just days after Tom Steyer, a prominent Democratic donor from California, received a bomb in the mail, President Donald Trump called him “a crazed & stumbling lunatic” on Twitter.

“It is unthinkable that in the midst of the horrible political violence our president would resort to name-calling instead of repairing the damage to the fabric of our country,” Steyer responded on Twitter.

Trump was reacting to an interview Steyer gave to CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday, where he said Trump and the Republican Party had created “an atmosphere” of “political violence.”

“If you look across the political scene, what you see is routine, systematic lawlessness,” Steyer said, following the deadly shooting in Pittsburgh. “An attempt to break small-d democratic norms in pursuit of victory at all costs.”

Steyer was one of 14 prominent liberals and Democrats who received suspicious packages from Cesar Sayoc, a 56-year-old Florida man arrested on Friday. The bomb was intercepted at a mail facility in California.

On Tuesday, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy tweeted, “We cannot allow Soros, Steyer and Bloomberg to BUY this election,” referring to three prominent Jewish donors. McCarthy posted the tweet even after Soros had received a pipe bomb (it was later deleted).

“That was a straight up anti-Semitic move,” Steyer said.

Steyer has funded efforts to register new voters and has bankrolled a campaign to impeach Trump.