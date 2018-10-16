Trump Calls Stormy Daniels “Horseface,” Threatens to “Go After” Her

The president has a long record of insulting women’s physical appearances.

Inae OhOctober 16, 2018 11:59 AM

Action Press/ZUMA

President Donald Trump on Tuesday publicly insulted the physical appearance of Stormy Daniels, branding the adult film actress as “Horseface” one day after a federal judge dismissed her defamation lawsuit against the president. In a tweet gloating about the ruling, Trump threatened to “go after” Daniels and her attorney, Michael Avenatti:

Daniels fired back, blasting the president’s “incompetence, hatred of women and lack of self control,” and labeled him with a nickname of her own:

Avenatti also weighed in, condemning Trump as a “disgusting misogynist”:

Trump’s tweet Tuesday adds to his record of disparaging the physical appearance of women he perceives as enemies. Past targets have included 2016 primary opponent Carly Fiorina and television hosts Megyn Kelly and Mika Brzezinski. 

Trump had reportedly used “horseface” to belittle Daniels’ physical appearance in private in the past.

With a legal victory regarding Daniels secured, it appears as though the president is now comfortable using the attack publicly. A separate lawsuit concerning Daniels’ nondisclosure agreement remains pending.