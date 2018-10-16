Watch Beto O’Rourke Debate Ted Cruz for Possibly the Final Time Before the Midterms

Looking for news you can trust?

Trailing in the polls with three weeks before election day, Texas Democratic Rep. Beto O’Rourke has his work cut out for him in his bid to unseat Republican Sen. Ted Cruz. If he wants to close the gap—the Real Clear Politics polling average has the congressman from El Paso down by seven points—he’ll have to take advantage of moments like tonight’s, at the candidates’ second and (tentatively) final debate in San Antonio.

You can watch the debate starting at 9 p.m. EST on the live-stream below:



For more on O’Rourke’s moonshot campaign, check out my profile from the magazine last summer.