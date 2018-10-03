Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Wednesday rejected accusations that President Donald Trump mocked Christine Blasey Ford during a Tuesday night rally in Mississippi, arguing that the president was simply stating the facts.

She also claimed in aggrieved terms that “every single word” from Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s testimony had been unfairly scrutinized, while critics of the president and his nominee were willfully overlooking dubious elements of Ford’s remarks before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“The president was stating the facts, and, frankly, facts that were included in prosecutor Rachel Mitchell’s report,” Sanders said during an afternoon press briefing. She continued, “Every single word Judge Kavanaugh has said has been picked apart, every single word, second by second of his testimony has been picked apart. Yet if anybody says anything about the accusations that have been thrown against him, that’s totally off limits and outrageous.”

Sanders added, “No one is looking at whether or not the accusations made are corroborated, whether or not there is evidence to support them.” Ford has accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her when they were both in high school.

"The president was stating the facts, and, frankly, facts that were shown in Mitchell's report," Press Sec. Sanders said when questioned about Pres. Trump mocking Dr. Ford during a campaign rally Tuesday night. https://t.co/SHBsg8OG45 pic.twitter.com/3tmpByUUfY — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) October 3, 2018

The White House’s defense came after three key Republicans—Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine), Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.), and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska)—condemned the president for his remarks, which included a derisive rendition of Ford’s testimony and her inability to remember certain details surrounding the alleged attack by Kavanaugh.

“The president’s comments were just plain wrong,” Collins told reporters on Wednesday. Shortly before the briefing, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) similarly claimed that Trump’s remarks were factually true but said he disapproved of them.