Beto O’Rourke Just Took the High Road in a Moving Concession Speech in El Paso

After narrowly losing to Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) Tuesday night in one of the country’s most closely watched Senate races, Democratic darling Beto O’Rourke gave a moving concession speech in El Paso, promising to work with “anyone, anytime, anywhere” to continue to be there for Texans. Despite his loss, he wished Cruz luck and said, “I’m as hopeful as I’ve ever been in my life.”

“Tonight’s loss does nothing to diminish the way I feel about Texas and this country,” he told the screaming crowd. “I’m so fucking proud of you guys.”

Watch the full speech below:

