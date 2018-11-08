#ProtectMueller Protesters Shut Down Streets in Midtown Manhattan: “We Have to Resist”

In addition to NY, protests from Fargo to Baltimore are happening just one day after Jeff Sessions was ousted.

Kanyakrit VongkiatkajornNovember 8, 2018 6:34 PM

Times SquareSam Van Pykeren/Mother Jones

Large crowds gathered in New York’s Times Square Thursday night to call for protections for Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. Protesters later seemed to shut down traffic as they marched south down Broadway. Other rallies are also happening nationwide

The protests, organized by MoveOn.org, come just a day after Jeff Sessions was ousted as attorney general, with Matthew Whitaker, his chief of staff, taking his place in the interim. 

For a sense of the size of the New York rally, check out this aerial shot:

Mother Jones’ Mark Helenowski and Sam Van Pykeren were also on the ground in New York, capturing the most powerful moments and, let’s say, colorful protesters:

After marchers in New York made it down into Union Square, various speakers roused the crowds:

Protests also took place in other cities, including Washington, DC …

… and Baltimore …

… and Boston …

… and Chicago …

… and even Fargo: 