Donald Trump Sent a Tweet. It’s Confusing. I Think He Thinks It’s Funny? I Don’t Know. I’m So Tired.

I honestly don’t know what the hell this tweet even means but I do know that it’s crazy that the leader of the free world sent it!

Brenda Snipes, in charge of voting in Broward County, Florida, was just spotted wearing a beautiful dress with 300 I VOTED signs on it. Just kidding, she is a fine, very honorable and highly respected voting tactician! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 28, 2018

I am really into spin classes. A thing about those classes is that you have to wear cycling shoes. Those shoes get very smelly. Real cyclists who go outdoors and ride in the elements have told me that a way to deal with that is to put a bit of apple cider vinegar in your shoes. Not too much! But a bit. So now when my cycling shoes smell so bad that I’m embarrassed about it, I put a little apple cider vinegar in them before the next class.

When Trump’s presidency is over, we’re all going to have to get together and buy some industrial size vats of apple cider vinegar.