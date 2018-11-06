How Are You Reacting to the Midterm Election Results?

Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

After months of campaign rallies, stump speeches, and live debates, it’s finally election day. A lot is at stake this year—from Democrats potentially flipping the house to trail-blazing candidates taking up new positions in local government.

As the results come in, we want to hear from you. How are you reacting? Do you have a message for the winner? Let us know by filling out the form below, send us an email at talk@motherjones.com, or leave us a voicemail at (510) 519-MOJO. We may use some of your responses in a follow-up story.