Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty to Lying to Congress About Trump’s Business Dealings in Russia

The president’s former attorney made a surprise appearance in federal court Thursday morning.

Inae OhNovember 29, 2018 9:36 AM

Bryan Smith/ZUMA

President Donald Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen has pleaded guilty in a deal arranged with special counsel Robert Mueller to making false statements to Congress about a proposed Trump Tower project in Moscow during the 2016 presidential election.

Cohen had previously pleaded guilty to eight federal charges related to tax and bank fraud, two of them directly related to President Donald Trump. The potential plea deal comes amid escalated attacks by the president against the Russia investigation. 

This is a breaking news post. We will update as more information becomes available. 