Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty to Lying to Congress About Trump’s Business Dealings in Russia

President Donald Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen has pleaded guilty in a deal arranged with special counsel Robert Mueller to making false statements to Congress about a proposed Trump Tower project in Moscow during the 2016 presidential election.

Michael Cohen, Pres Trump’s former personal attorney, reaches new plea deal with Mueller this morning. Expected to enter guilty plea for false statements to Congress coupled with dozens of hours of testimony potentially damaging to Pres Trump–Special Counsel values testimony. — GeorgeStephanopoulos (@GStephanopoulos) November 29, 2018

Cohen had previously pleaded guilty to eight federal charges related to tax and bank fraud, two of them directly related to President Donald Trump. The potential plea deal comes amid escalated attacks by the president against the Russia investigation.

When will this illegal Joseph McCarthy style Witch Hunt, one that has shattered so many innocent lives, ever end-or will it just go on forever? After wasting more than $40,000,000 (is that possible?), it has proven only one thing-there was NO Collusion with Russia. So Ridiculous! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2018

This is a breaking news post. We will update as more information becomes available.