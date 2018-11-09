This New Yorker Cover Shows Why the Midterms Were so Huge for Women and People of Color

Looking for news you can trust?

If you’re still wondering whether the midterms were a win for women and people of color, The New Yorker just previewed its upcoming cover—which aptly illustrates why the results were a cause for celebration.

An early look at next week's cover, “Welcome to Congress,” by Barry Blitt: https://t.co/a5jgW9jTun pic.twitter.com/rgBX23R2pO — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) November 9, 2018

A record number of women were elected to Congress on Tuesday night. (Most are Democrats.) They include the first Native American women (Sharice Davids in Kansas’ 3rd District and Deb Haaland in New Mexico’s 1st), the first Muslim women (Rashida Tlaib in Michigan’s 13th and Ilhan Omar in Minnesota’s 5th), and the youngest woman ever elected to Congress (29-year-old Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in New York’s 14th.)

