Oprah Chanting “You Get a Vote” Is the Voter Turnout Rallying Cry You Need Today

As Georgia’s secretary of state, Republican Brian Kemp has overseen ruthless voter suppression tactics that could create obstacles for thousands of people attempting to vote in Kemp’s race governor against Democrat Stacy Abrams. And with polls showing a statistical tie, Democratic get-out-the-vote efforts could not be more crucial.

Step in, Oprah Winfrey.

“You’re on the precipice, on the very precipice, of a historical, a historical election,” the media mogul said to a cheering crowd in Marietta on Thursday. “Nobody paid for me to come here,” she continued. “Nobody even asked me to come here. I paid for myself, and I approve this message.”

At another rally, with Abrams by her side, Oprah borrowed from her iconic “You get a car” moment to chant, “You get a vote! You get a vote!” Make sure to watch till the end to hear an audience member bring the delightful chorus home: